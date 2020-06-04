Police-Community Town Hall Meetings To Be Held
Police, Community Leaders sign "Hold Cops Accountable" agreement At Malone Center. (by Coryelle Thomas, KFOR News)
A new agreement, signed Wednesday, will establish a series of monthly Town Hall Meetings between Police and Community members. The “Hold Cops Accountable” agreement will be facilitated by a new committee composed of Malone Center employees, Community Group members, Law Enforcement officials, and members of the Mayor’s Multi-Cultural Advisory Committee. The monthly meetings are intended to serve as an outlet for members of the Community to “publicly voice displeasure, compliments, complaints, concerns, or commendations concerning the Lincoln Police Department.
“We condemn the actions that led to the murder of Mr. Floyd. There’s nothing right about it” said Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister. “Institutionalized racism exists in society, and it definitely exists within our profession.”
Malone Center Executive Director John Goodwin said the recent marches were helpful, but not a solution. “Marching is showing unity before we get to action” he said.
Bliemeister said the new agreement has his support and the support of his Department.
“Black lives matter, and they haven’t. And they need to” he said. “This action step of holding us accountable…we want that accountability. Every member of our organization wants that accountability throughout their career, beginning with me.”
Goodwin said the agreement and the upcoming meetings are not anti-police. “We stand in support of LPD 100%. We stand in support of this community 110%. That’s why we’re here.”
Chief Bliemeister vowed to follow through with the terms of the agreement. “You have my commitment that this is going to be sustained, and I pray that it is sustained for month after month and year after year without some additional tragedy that comes upon us.”
Lincoln Police Officer Chassidy Jackson Goodwin predicted the agreement, and the unity it’s expected to create, will be difficult. “We’ve got to be ready because people will come to lift you up, but they will also come to tear you down if you’re trying to do the right thing. This type of committee right here, and what we’re doing, this is what it has to be for us to be what our future is.”
The next meeting to iron out details of the agreement is set for June 25.