Police Find 88 Pounds of Cocaine and Over $80,000 in Cash During I-80 Traffic Stop
August 7, 2023 11:33AM CDT
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 7)–A major drug bust earlier Monday in North Lincoln. Police say a semi truck driving on interstate 80 near the airport was seen crossing the fog line several times before being pulled over.
Authorities say 88 pounds of cocaine and over $80,000 dollars in cash were found in the trailer.
63-year-old Arailde Matos of Las Vegas, was arrested on suspicion of possessing cocaine with intent to deliver.