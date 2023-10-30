Police Identify Lincoln Man Killed in Sunday Crash

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 30)–Police have identified the man killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in north Lincoln.

LPD public information manager Erika Thomas identified the victim as 73-year-old Timothy Gill of Lincoln. He drifted into the median while heading north and into the southbound lanes of Interstate 180 south of Superior Street. He then came back into the northbound lanes and left the road on the right side. Gill’s vehicle left the roadway, hit several trees and fence posts before rolling and coming to a rest on the roof of the vehicle.

It’s believed that Gill may have suffered a medical issue before the crash.