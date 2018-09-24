Police Identify Victim In Fatal Crash Near Lincoln Airport

Police have released the names of the people involved in a fatal crash early Sunday morning along Interstate 80 in northwest Lincoln.

Officer Angela Sands says a car driven by 22-year-old Lourdes Bautista of Crete was westbound between the Lincoln Airport exit and the I-180 interchange, when her SUV hit a concrete barrier in the median, veered over to the northside of the road and down an embankment, hitting a concrete drain cover.

Sands says Bautista was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, 19-year-old Sophia Mendoza, was critically injured and is in stable condition at a Lincoln hospital.

Officer Sands says it still hasn’t been determined if alcohol was involved, but their investigation continues.