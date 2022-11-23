Police Investigating Fatal Downtown Cycle Crash

Courtesy of 10-11 News

Lincoln, NE (November 23, 2022) A motorcycle rider was killed after he was thrown from his cycle and fell from a downtown overpass shortly after 1 P.M. Wednesday.

It happened at 7th street on Rosa Parks Way. First responders reported the motorcycle remained on the road, but the rider was found on the ground below.

The initial Police investigation determined a black Ducati motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Rosa Parks Way approaching 9th Street when the driver struck the north side wall barrier. The impact caused the driver to become separated from the motorcycle. Upon becoming separated from the motorcycle, the momentum forced the driver over the wall and to the ground below.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 53-year-old man from Lincoln, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.