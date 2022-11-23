KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM KFOR 1240 AM 103.3 FM Logo

Police Investigating Fatal Downtown Cycle Crash

November 23, 2022 2:02PM CST
Courtesy of 10-11 News

Lincoln, NE (November 23, 2022)  A motorcycle rider was killed after he was thrown from his cycle and fell from a downtown overpass shortly after 1 P.M. Wednesday.

It happened at 7th street on Rosa Parks Way. First responders reported the motorcycle remained on the road, but the rider was found on the ground below.

The initial Police investigation determined a black Ducati motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Rosa Parks Way  approaching 9th Street when the driver struck the north side wall barrier. The impact caused the driver to become separated from the motorcycle. Upon becoming separated from the  motorcycle, the momentum forced the driver over the wall and to the ground below. 

The driver of the motorcycle, a 53-year-old man from Lincoln, succumbed to his injuries and  was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

 

