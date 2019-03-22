Police Investigating Larcenies From Auto At Some Lincoln Fitness Clubs

Photo taken from a Lincoln business showing the person believed to have used a stolen credit card from one of the eight larcenies from auto cases in Lincoln since March 8. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

Since March 8, Lincoln Police have been dealing with a rash of larcenies from auto at some fitness facilities.

There have been eight cases as of Friday (March 22), where someone has smashed out car windows and grabbed either purses or wallets. Cases have been reported at Good Life Fitness (90th and Highway 2 and the Speedway Circle locations), Genesis Health Club near 50th and Old Cheney and the Cooper YMCA (6700 South 14th Street).

The photo above shows who police believe is the suspect, where a credit card from one of the larcenies was used.

If you have any information on these crimes, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

