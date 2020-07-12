Police: Man Who Broke into Clinic to Escape Storms Left Note
Police say a man who broke into a Lincoln medical clinic to escape strong thunderstorms wasn’t hard to track down: He left a note on the door. A media report said that officers were called to the MedExpress Urgent Care in east Lincoln around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for a burglar alarm as storms raged in the area.
Arriving officers found a front window smashed and a Post-it note on the clinic door that said, “Exam Room 2, Ronnie.” Officers found a 23-year-old man in the exam room taking refuge from the storm. The man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, criminal mischief and drug possession counts.
