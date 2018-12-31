Police Officer Facing DUI Resigns

A Lincoln Police Officer facing D.U.I charges for a traffic accident has resigned. Matthew Brodd lost control of his pickup at 45th and Vine Streets on Sunday, December 2. He crashed into a light pole and suffered injuries that required hospitalization. The preliminary investigation determined that alcohol may have been a factor. A chemical test revealed that his blood alcohol level was .173, more than twice the legal limit for driving.

Following the test, on December 17, Brodd was cited by first offense DUI, (Aggravated), no seat belt, and speed too fast for conditions.

On December 27, Brodd resigned. He’d been a Lincoln Police officer for 21 years.