Police Plan Extra Patrols Around Memorial Stadium On Home Football Game Days

Memorial Stadium on a Nebraska football gameday vs. Bethune-Cookman in 2018. (Jeff Motz/KFOR Sports)

Lincoln, NE (September 27, 2022) In an effort to continue impacting illegal behavior, the Lincoln Police Department’s Northwest Team will continue its underage drinking and party enforcement project which coincided with the start of the school year and the beginning of football season. The goal of the project is to impact dangerous behaviors such as binge drinking, underage drinking, wild parties, and drunk driving during University of Nebraska-Lincoln home football games.

Additional officers will be patrolling in and around Memorial Stadium during home football games. Funding will be provided by the Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office.

Project dates:

October 1st—- UNL vs. Indiana

October 29th—UNL vs. Illinois

November 5th—UNL vs. Minnesota

November 19th—UNL vs. Wisconsin