Police Respond To Bank Robbery In North Lincoln on Wednesday Afternoon

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 6)–Lincoln Police are investigating a bank robbery reported during the noon hour Wednesday at the U.S Bank off of 27th and Ticonderoga, which is a block north of 27th and Superior.
Police Sgt. David Munn told KFOR News at the scene a lone male, who walked into the bank, was described as 6-feet tall, wearing a T-shirt, with an unbuttoned flannel shirt over it. The suspect has tattoos up on his neck and on top of his hands.
Sgt. Munn says the suspect didn’t show any weapon during the robbery. Officers continue to comb the neighborhood near the bank for any clues on the robber’s whereabouts.
No reports of any injuries and if you have information on this robbery, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.
