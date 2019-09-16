Police Say 9-Year-Old Died After Being Struck By SUV
BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP Sept. 16) – Authorities say a 9-year-old boy died after being struck by a sport utility vehicle in an Omaha suburb.
The accident occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday in Bellevue. Some witnesses say the boy was riding a skateboard when he was hit. Police have not confirmed that or provided other details about what happened.
The names of the boy and the SUV driver haven’t been released. No arrest or citations have been announced.
