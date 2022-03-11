      Weather Alert

Poll: Equality Concerns Rise, But Few Say Voting Is Too Hard

Mar 11, 2022 @ 4:02am
Grace Carey, a freshman from Bellevue, Nebraska, votes in her first election. Voting in the Nebraska Union for the 2020 Presidential Election. November 3, 2020. Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communication.

(KFOR NEWS  March 11, 2022)   (AP) – Majorities of Americans in both major parties think voting rules in their states are appropriate and support a voter identification law, but Democrats are increasingly worried about progress in voting rights for Black Americans.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed fewer Americans now than four years ago said African Americans had achieved significant progress since the civil rights era.

Concern about a lack of progress is much higher for Democrats.  86% of Democrats believe more must be done to secure racial equality in voting rights, compared with 40% of Republicans.

