Pool Passes and Swim Lessons Registration Now Available

Season passes for the City’s public swimming pools and registration for the Learn to Swim program are now available online at parks.lincoln.ne.gov. Select “Buy a Pool Pass” or the “Register Online” button at the bottom of the page. All City pools open Saturday, May 25.
Four Learn to Swim sessions begin June 3, 17 and July 8, 22. Most locations have morning classes and evening lessons are available at Woods and Ballard pools.
Family and individual passes are available at the following rates:
Star City Shores – Family $233, Youth $85, Adult $107
- 4375 S. 33rd Court
Aquatic Centers – Family $221, Youth $79, Adult $103
- Highlands, 5511 N.W. 12th Street
- University Place, 2000 N. 48th Street
Neighborhood Pools – Family $198, Youth $70, Adult $93
- Arnold Heights, 4000 N.W. 46th Street
- Ballard, 3901 N. 66th Street
- Belmont, 12th and Manatt streets
- Eden, 4400 Antelope Creek Road
- Irvingdale, 1900 Van Dorn Street
- Woods, 33rd and “J” streets