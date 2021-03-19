Pool Passes Now Available Online
Lincoln, NE (March 19, 2021) Season passes for the City’s public swimming pools are now available online at parks.lincoln.ne.gov. Select the “Get a Pool Pass” button from the services list in the middle of the page. All City pools open Saturday, May 29. COVID-19 protocols will be announced prior to opening.
Family and individual passes are available at the following rates:
Star City Shores – Family $233, Youth $85, Adult $107
Aquatic Centers – Family $221, Youth $79, Adult $103
- Highlands, 5511 N.W. 12th Street
- University Place, 2000 N. 48th Street
Neighborhood Pools – Family $198, Youth $70, Adult $93
- Arnold Heights, 4000 N.W. 46th Street
- Ballard, 3901 N. 66th Street
- Belmont, 12th and Manatt streets
- Eden, 4400 Antelope Creek Road
- Irvingdale, 1900 Van Dorn Street
- Woods, 33rd and “J” streets
