Pop Star Shakira Charged With Tax Evasion In Spain

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish prosecutors have charged pop star Shakira with failing to pay 6.7 million euros ($7.1 million) in tax on her 2018 income, in Spain’s latest fiscal allegations against the Colombian singer.

Authorities alleged Tuesday that Shakira used an offshore company based in a tax haven to avoid paying the tax.

Barcelona prosecutors said in a statement that she has been notified of the charges in Miami, where she lives.

Shakira is already due to be tried in Barcelona on Nov. 20 in a separate case that hinges on where she lived between 2012-14. In that case, prosecutors allege she failed to pay 14.5 million euros ($15.4 million) in tax.