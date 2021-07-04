      Weather Alert

Pope Francis in hospital for intestinal surgery

Jul 4, 2021 @ 1:22pm
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to celebrate a Mass in the Santo Spirito in Sassia Church in Rome on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Credit: Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

VATICAN CITY (Jul. 4, 2021 – AP) – The Vatican says Pope Francis has gone to a Rome hospital for scheduled surgery on his large intestine.

The brief announcement Sunday afternoon said there would be an announcement when the surgery at the Gemelli Polyclinic is complete. It was the pope’s first known hospital treatment since he was elected to the papacy in 2013.

Just three hours earlier, Francis had cheerfully greeted the public in St. Peter’s Square and told them he will go to Hungary and Slovakia in September. A week earlier, Francis, 84, had used the same appearance to ask the public for special prayers for himself.

Francis is in generally good health, but did have part of one lung removed as a young man.

Connect With Us Listen To Us On