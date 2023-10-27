KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

Pope Orders Vatican To Reopen Case Of Priest Accused Of Adult Abuse But Allowed To Keep Ministering

October 27, 2023 12:06PM CDT
Credit: MGN

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has ordered the Vatican to reopen the case of a well-known priest-artist accused of sexually, psychologically and spiritually abusing adult women.

The Vatican says Francis has removed the statute of limitations on their claims to allow a canonical trial to proceed.

The announcement came just a day after the case of the Rev. Marko Ivan Rupnik again made headlines when a diocese in his native Slovenia confirmed it had welcomed him after he was expelled by his Jesuit order this summer.

A Vatican statement said Pope Francis’ abuse prevention commission had flagged “serious problems” in the way the case was handled, prompting Francis to act.

