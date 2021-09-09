Porch Pirates Don’t Only Appear Around Christmas Time

Lincoln, NE (September 9, 2021) Those who have packages delivered regularly have learned to guard against “Porch Pirates”, the thieves who heist packages left on front steps and porches. Concern waned for many, however, after the Christmas package season. An incident involving one of our staff members shows that vigilance is needed constantly.
Scott Kaye, host of the morning show on Alpha Media’s KTGL “The Eagle” woke up this morning to find that his motion activated security camera had recorded a thief boldly walking onto his front porch, in the 22nd and “B” Street neighborhood, and making off with a package that had been delivered the previous evening.
Anyone who can identify the thief from this picture is urged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000, or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.