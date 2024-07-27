Portion Of 84th Street To Close July 29

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 27) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) this week today announced that 84th Street from “O” to Van Dorn streets will be closed beginning Monday, July 29 as a part of a Lincoln on the Move street improvement project. The intersection of 84th and “A” streets will also be closed to through traffic on “A” Street. Access to homes and businesses in the area will be maintained. The intersection work is scheduled to be completed by August 9.

Three Lincoln streets will be temporarily closed throughout the week of July 29.

South Street from 47th to 48th streets will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 29 for a tree removal project. StarTran Route 40-Heart Hospital will be detoured during this work. The recommended detour is Cotner Boulevard to 48th Street.

will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 29 for a tree removal project. StarTran Route 40-Heart Hospital will be detoured during this work. The recommended detour is Cotner Boulevard to 48th Street. Southbound 12th Street from “P” to “O” streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 for crane work. The recommended detour is “P” Street to 13th Street to “O” Street.

will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 for crane work. The recommended detour is “P” Street to 13th Street to “O” Street. Cotner Boulevard between Fairfax Avenue and Adams Street will be closed daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31 for a tree removal project. The recommended detour is Holdrege or Adams Street to 56th or 70th streets.

will be closed daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31 for a tree removal project. The recommended detour is Holdrege or Adams Street to 56th or 70th streets. Northbound Cotner Boulevard from South to Sumner streets will be closed daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 through Friday, August 2 for utility work. The recommended detour is South Street to 48th Street.

For more information on street closures, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or [email protected]. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.