Portion of “A” Street To Close Overnight August 12

(KFOR Lincoln August 12, 2023) From 5 p.m. Saturday, August 12 to 12:30 a.m. Sunday, August 13, westbound “A” Street from South 56th Street to Fall Creek Road will be closed for pole replacement by Lincoln Electric System. Access to residences on the north side of “A” Street will be maintained via Fall Creek Road. Access to residences on the south side of “A” Street will be maintained via the eastbound lane of “A” Street.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

StarTran Route 54-Veterans Hospital will be detoured during this work. For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.