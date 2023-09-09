Portion Of North 48th Street Now Open

View of North 48th Street south of Fremont Photo courtesy of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Dept.

(KFOR Lincoln September 8, 2023) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) Friday announced that North 48th Street from Adams to Fremont streets is now open. Work continues on North 48th Street south of Adams Street, as a part of a Lincoln on the Move street improvement project and water main project.

Lincoln on the Move street improvements are approximately 75% complete and include a mill and overlay of the existing asphalt surface and concrete panel replacement where required. Additional work with other funding sources includes upgrades to existing sidewalk ramps to comply with federal and local standards.

Completed segments on North 48th Street include:

Segment A – Superior Street to Cornhusker Highway

Segment B – Cornhusker Highway to Gladstone Street

Segment C – Madison Avenue to Greenwood Street

Segment D – Greenwood to Gladstone streets

The water main project is approximately 55% complete, with work completed on Phase 1 from Madison Avenue to Greenwood Street. Work included the lining of the existing 6” water main and installation of new hydrants.

Remaining work on North 48th Street includes:

Street improvements from Madison Avenue to Adams Street (segment D) and from Leighton to Madison avenues (segment E).

Installation of Lincoln’s first Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon at Huntington Avenue. For more information on Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons, visit lincoln.ne.gov/PHB.

Continuing work on phase 2 of the water main project from Leighton to Madison avenues. This includes lining of existing 6” water main, installation of new hydrants, and a new section of main on Leighton Avenue from North 48th to North 49th streets.

Installation of new traffic signals at the Cornhusker Highway intersection.

Detours for StarTran Routes 48-North 48th and 49-University Place will continue during this work. For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

Lincoln on the Move is a six-year street investment effort focused on enhancing Lincoln’s street infrastructure that will dedicate an additional $94 million to street projects in Lincoln through 2025.

For more information this project, visit lincoln.ne.gov (search: 48th) or contact James Puls, LTU Construction Manager, at 402-525-5641 or [email protected]. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures