(KFOR NEWS July 31, 2020) Street closings around Lincoln:
- “O” Street between South Second and South Ninth streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, August 2 while Lincoln Electric System removes overhead lines.
- South Street between Devoe Drive and South 84th Street is now closed for repairs due to damage from a water main break. This work is scheduled to be completed by Tuesday, August 11. Access to homes will be maintained.
- South 48th Street between Calvert and Van Dorn streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, August 3, for utility work. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained.
- Beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, Pioneers Boulevard between South First and South Sixth streets will be closed for railroad crossing repairs. The detour is U.S. Highway 77 to West Van Dorn Street to South Ninth Street. Access to homes will be maintained. This work is scheduled to be completed by Thursday, August 6. This project is one of several railroad repairs requiring street closures planned throughout August. Dates will be announced as they are confirmed.
- Future project locations include crossings near:
- Third and South streets
- Park Boulevard and South Street
- South 14th Street and Yankee Hill Road
- Third and “D” streets
- Old Cheney Road at South Sixth Street
- Panama Road and South 82nd Street
- Third Street in Firth, Nebraska
Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze traffic mobile app.
