Portion of “O” Street to Close Sunday

Lincoln Public Works and Utilities Department said “O” Street, between Ninth Street and Sun Valley Boulevard, will close from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, January 27 for Lincoln Electric System (LES) work. LES is removing overhead power lines and poles that have been replaced by buried lines. Access between Second Street and Sun Valley Boulevard will be maintained for local businesses. Drivers should seek alternate routes and are reminded to exercise caution around construction crews.

For more information about the closure, contact Shane Dostal, Public Works and Utilities Department, at 402-525-7852.

