Portion of Randolph Street to Remain Closed Until October 9th
(KFOR NEWS September 16, 2020) Randolph Street, between South 40th and South 48th streets, will remain closed until October 9 for a scheduled water main replacement project. The street had been closed since the end of August for new sanitary sewer installation. That project was completed September 11 and the water main project begins this week.
Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained. Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work.
Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze traffic mobile app.
READ MORE: NE Among 11 State Governments With Money To Weather Pandemic