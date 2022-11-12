Portion of Salt Creek Levee Trail To Close November 14

(KFOR News November 12, 2022) Beginning Monday, November 14, the Salt Creek Levee Trail between West South and West “A” streets on the east side of Salt Creek will be closed for a drainage pipe rehabilitation project. The project is expected to be completed in three weeks.

Trail users are advised to use the trail along the west side of Salt Creek to avoid the closure.

For more information on this project, contact Al Langdale, Lower Platte South NRD, at 402-476-2729 or [email protected].

For more information about Lincoln trails, visit lincoln.ne.gov/trails or contact Bobby Bartja, Lincoln Parks and Recreation, at 402-441-1652 or [email protected].