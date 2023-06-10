Portion of Several Streets to Close Beginning Saturday June 10th

“N” Street from South 14th Street to Centennial Mall will close from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 10 for the 2023 Nebraska Book Festival.

South 27th Street from Van Dorn Street to Nebraska Parkway will close from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11 for tree removal. The recommended detour is Van Dorn Street to Sheridan Boulevard to South 33rd Street to Nebraska Parkway.

Two streets will close Monday, June 12 for concrete repair work. This work is scheduled to be completed by June 30. The closures are as follows:

Antelope Valley Parkway from Vine Street to Military Road – reduced to one lane in each direction

– reduced to one lane in each direction Salt Creek Roadway from North 14th Street to Antelope Valley Parkway – full closure

“R” Street from North 54th to 56th streets will close Monday, June 12 for utility work for Black Hills Energy. Access to homes and sidewalks in the area will be maintained. StarTran Route 44 “O” Street will be detoured. The recommended detour is North 56th Street to “O” Street to North 52nd Street.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. LTU appreciates the public’s patience during this work and reminds residents that project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.