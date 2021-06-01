Portion of South 27th Street Now Closed

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 1)–The northbound lanes on South 27th Street between “A” Street and Capitol Parkway are now closed for emergency water main repairs. Access to the Lincoln Children’s Zoo will be maintained. This work is scheduled to be completed by Tuesday, June 8.
Signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.