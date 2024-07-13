Portion Of South 40th Street Now Open

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 13)–Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) today announced that South 40th Street from Yankee Hill to Rokeby roads is now open. This two-phase improvement project began in spring 2023.

“We’re thrilled to open this street project, which will boost private sector investment in the community and enhance residential access to South 40th Street by improving traffic flow and ensuring greater safety,” said Randy Saathoff, LTU Construction Project Manager.

Phase one of the project, between Yankee Hill Road and Wilderness Hills Boulevard, was completed in fall 2023 and includes:

Concrete street paving

Stormwater pipe drainage improvements

Street light installation

Sidewalk and Americans with Disabilities Act compliant curb ramps

Box culvert south of Hohensee Drive

Newly constructed right turn lanes from Yankee Hill Road onto South 40th Street for north and southbound traffic.

Phase two of the project, between Wilderness Hills Boulevard and Rokeby Road, was recently completed and includes:

Concrete street paving

Stormwater pipe drainage improvements

Water main improvements

Street light installation

Sidewalk and Americans with Disabilities Act compliant curb ramps between Wilderness Hills Boulevard and Rokeby Road

Prairie Wind Road roundabout

South 40th Street bridge expanding 242 feet over a branch of Salt Creek between Prairie Wind Road and Coral Bell Drive with a trail undercrossing for future neighboring trail connections

South 40th Street box culvert between Coral Bell Drive and Rokeby Road

For more information on this project, visit lincoln.ne.gov/projects or contact Randy Saathoff, LTU, at 402-440-6067 or [email protected]. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.