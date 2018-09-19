Portion of South 70th Street Closes Saturday

Starting Saturday, September 22, S. 70th Street, from Highway 2 to Yankee Hill Road, will be closed to through traffic for improvements. The street is scheduled to reopen by November 22. Access to properties and neighborhoods adjacent to S. 70th Street will be maintained during the project.

The closure is required for construction of a roundabout at the intersection of S. 70th Street and Pine Lake Road. Work is part of an ongoing project to widen and increase safety on Pine Lake Road between S. 61st Street and Highway 2. It is scheduled for completion in fall 2019. Other improvements include widening Pine Lake Road from two to four lanes, adding a roundabout at Blanchard Boulevard, installing railroad crossing gates, adding pedestrian and bike trail under crossings, building ADA-accessible sidewalks, and upgrading street lights to LED technology. The project is funded through the City’s Capital Improvement Program.

For more information about the project, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: Pine Lake) or contact Randy Saathoff, Public Works and Utilities, at 402-441-7711 or rsaathoff@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.