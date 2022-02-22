Portion of Southern Lancaster County Without Power

(KFOR NEWS February 22, 2022) KFOR NEWS has learned over 1,000 people are without power in southern Lancaster County this morning (Tuesday).
The Norris Public Power outage map shows nearly 1,100 people without power. Our partner, 10/11 NOW reports the outage may be due to winter precipitation and strong winds impacting much of southeast Nebraska. Some of the towns impacted include Hickman, Roca, Martell, and Sprague.
There’s no official word yet from NPPD about what’s caused the outage, but crews are working to restore power to customers impacted.
