Portion Of Two Lincoln Streets To Close October 16

(KFOR Lincoln October 14, 2023) Portions of two Lincoln streets are scheduled to close Monday, October 16. The closures are as follows:

Madison Avenue from North 44th to North 47th streets will be closed for a street improvement project in the University Place neighborhood. The recommended detour is Adams Street to North 56th Street to Leighton Avenue. This work is scheduled to be completed by November 1.

Randolph Street from South 53rd to South 55th streets will be closed daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for utility work. The street will reopen during the morning and evening commutes. Access to homes will be maintained. The recommended detour is South 56th Street to "A" Street to South 48th Street. This work is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday, October 18.