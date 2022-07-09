Portion Of Vine Street To Temporarily Close For Tree Removal

(KFOR Lincoln July 9, 2022) Beginning Monday, July 11, the eastbound lane of Vine Street from North 66th to North 68th streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for tree removal. Homes in the area can be accessed using the westbound lane of Vine Street from North 70th Street. The sidewalk on the south side of the street in this area will also be closed. This project is scheduled to be completed by Tuesday, July 12.
Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.
For more information on this work, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or [email protected]. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.