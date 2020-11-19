Portion of West “A” Street Closes Thursday
(KFOR NEWS November 19, 2020) Beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 19, westbound West “A” Street between South Coddington Avenue and Southwest 10th Street will be closed during a street improvement project. The traffic signal at the South Coddington Avenue and West “A” Street intersection will be removed and the intersection will operate as an all-way stop until project completion in May 2021.
The sidewalks on the south side of West “A” Street will be closed periodically during this work. StarTran Route 51-West “A” outbound bus stops in this area will be closed.
Westbound traffic is encouraged to use South Folsom and West South streets or seek an alternate route. The eastbound lane on West “A” Street between South Coddington Avenue and Southwest 10th Street will remain open during the project. Digital signs will alert travelers to upcoming work and closures. Access to businesses and neighborhoods will be maintained.
The West “A” Street Improvement Project is a large street enhancement project divided into Project A and Project B. The current work is for Project A and includes new pavement, new driveway connections, new sidewalks with Americans with Disabilities Act accessible ramps, utility improvements, concrete pads at bus stops, upgraded LED street lighting and new roundabouts at the intersections of South Coddington Avenue and West “A” Street and South Folsom and West “A” Street. This work is being done to improve the traffic flow, connectivity and efficiency in this area.
Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciate the public’s patience during this project. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.
For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.
