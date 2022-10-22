Portion of West “A” Street To Close October 24

(KFOR October 22, 2022) Beginning Monday, October 24, West “A” Street from the east side of Timber Ridge Drive to the east side of Southwest 36th Street will be closed for phase one of a multi-phase wastewater pipe installation project. This project will serve the growing development in the area. Phase one is scheduled to be completed by November 25.

The recommended detour is Southwest 40th Street to West Van Dorn Street to South Coddington Avenue to West “A” Street. StarTran Route 51-West “A” will be detoured during this work.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.