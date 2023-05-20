Portions of Four Lincoln Streets To Close Beginning May 21

(KFOR May 20, 2023) Portions of four Lincoln streets are scheduled to close the week of May 21. The closures are as follows:

North 56th Street from Holdrege Street to Leighton Avenue will be closed Sunday, May 21 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Lincoln Electric System power pole repairs. The recommended detour is Holdrege Street to North Cotner Boulevard to Leighton Avenue.

"O" Street from 10th to 11th streets will be closed Sunday, May 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for crane work. The recommended detour is 10th Street to "P" Street to 11th Street.

Beginning Monday, May 22, Sun Valley Boulevard from Westgate Boulevard to Line Drive will be reduced to one lane for both directions, controlled by a traffic signal, for guard rail repairs. Drivers should expect delays. This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, June 2.

Beginning Monday, May 22, westbound Adams Street from North 50th to North 46th streets will be closed for water main repair. The recommended detour is North 56th Street to Leighton Avenue to North 33rd Street. This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, June 9.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.