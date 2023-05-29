Portions Of Four Lincoln Streets To Close Beginning May 30

(KFOR May 29, 2023) Portions of four Lincoln streets are scheduled to close May 30. The closures are as follows:

South 27th Street from Old Cheney Road to Coronado Drive will be closed for a Lincoln on the Move street improvement project. The recommended detour is Old Cheney Road to South 40th Street to Pine Lake Road. This work is scheduled to be completed by June 16.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.