Portions Of Several Downtown Streets To Temporarily Close July 9

(KFOR Lincoln July 8, 2023) Several downtown streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to noon, Sunday, July 9 for a special event. Business access will be maintained via sidewalks. The closures are as follows:

12th Street from “Q” to “R” streets

“R” Street from 12th to 16th streets

“Q” Street from 12th to 13th streets

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on this project, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or [email protected]. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.