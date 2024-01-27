Portions Of Several Streets To Temporarily Close Beginning January 29
January 27, 2024 10:18AM CST
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 27) Portions of several streets will temporarily close for tree removal projects beginning Monday, January 29. The closures are as follows:
- South 13th Street between “A” and “G” streets will be intermittently closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, January 29. StarTran Route 13-South 13th Street will be detoured during this work. The recommended detour is “A” Street to South 10th Street.
- South Street between Broadmoore and Pacific drives will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 30. StarTran Route 40-Heart Hospital will be detoured during this work. The recommended detour is South Street to South 56th Street to “A” Street to South 70th Street.
- South 33rd Street between Sewell and Lake streets will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, February 1. The recommended detour is South Street to South 40th Street.
- South Street between South 48th and South 49th streets will be closed from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, February 1. StarTran Route 40-Heart Hospital will be detoured during this work. The recommended detour is South 48th Street to Normal Boulevard to South 56th Street.