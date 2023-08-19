Portions of Three Lincoln Streets to Close Beginning Monday August 21

(KFOR Lincoln August 19, 2023) Beginning August 21, portions of three Lincoln streets are scheduled to close for miscellaneous work.

South 17th Street from Van Dorn to South streets will be closed beginning Monday, August 21 for the installation of water and sewer service for a new fire station. Access to homes and businesses in the area will be maintained. This work is scheduled to be completed by September 1.

Vine Street west of North 84th Street and College Park Drive west of North 84th Street will be closed beginning Monday, August 21 for pavement repair as a part of a Lincoln on the Move street improvement project. Access to homes and businesses in the area will be maintained via Russwood Boulevard and Carlos Drive. This work is scheduled to be completed by August 30.

Lincoln on the Move is a six-year street investment effort focused on enhancing Lincoln’s street infrastructure that will dedicate an additional $94 million to street projects in Lincoln through 2025.

For more information on this work, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or [email protected]. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.