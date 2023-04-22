Portions Of Two Lincoln Streets To Close April 24

(KFOR April 22, 2023) Portions of two Lincoln streets are scheduled to close Monday, April 24. The closures are as follows:

North 48th Street from Superior Street to Cornhusker Highway will be closed for the first phase of a Lincoln on the Move street improvement project. The street will be closed to through traffic during construction, but access to businesses in the project area will be maintained. The work is scheduled to be completed by June 1.

The recommended detour is Superior Street to Cornhusker Highway. StarTran Routes 41-Havelock and 48-North 48th will be detoured during this work. For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

Sun Valley Boulevard between North 11th and Charleston streets will be closed for bridge repair. This work is scheduled to be completed by Tuesday, April 25.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on this project, visit lincoln.ne.gov/projects or contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or [email protected]. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.