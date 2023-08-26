Portions Of Two Lincoln Streets To Close August 28

(KFOR Lincoln August 26, 2023) Portions of two Lincoln streets will close beginning Monday, August 28. The closures are as follows:

Adams Street from North 40th to North 42nd streets will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily for utility work. The recommended detour is North 33rd Street to Huntington/Leighton Avenue to North 56th Street. Access to homes in the area will be maintained. The street will be open to accommodate Huntington Elementary School traffic. This work is scheduled to be completed by Thursday, August 31.

Southbound 84th Street from "O" Street to Cherry Hill Boulevard will be closed for concrete repair related to a Lincoln on the Move street improvement project. The recommended detour is "O" Street to 70th Street to "A" Street. This work is scheduled to be completed by September 2.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the area. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this closure. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on these closures, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or [email protected]. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.