Portions Of Two Lincoln Streets To Temporarily Close For Special Event July 16

(KFOR Lincoln July 15, 2023) Beginning Sunday, July 16, portions of two Lincoln streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. for a special event. The closures are as follows:

Salt Creek Roadway from Stadium Drive to North 14th Street

Stadium Drive from Salt Creek to “T” Street

The recommended detour is North 10th Street to Military Road to Antelope Valley Parkway.

For more information on these closures, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or [email protected]. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.