Position Profile For UNL’s Next Chancellor Has Been Released

LINCOLN–(KFOR/News Release Mar. 9)–University of Nebraska officials have released details in the job description and profile seeking the next chancellor for the Lincoln Campus.

The job description for UNL’s next chancellor, developed by a 17-member search advisory committee following a series of public listening sessions in February, calls for a proven, collaborative leader with a “relentless focus” on student access and success who will articulate a bold vision for the future of Nebraska’s flagship university. The successful candidate will prioritize academic excellence, and will be an inclusive and creative leader who appreciates the importance of agriculture, athletics and UNL’s statewide mission.

Nominations and applications are now being accepted by AGB Search, the firm assisting Carter with the chancellor search, at [email protected]. Applicants are encouraged to submit materials by April 7.

The complete position profile, along with detailed information on how to submit applications and nominations, is available on AGB’s website here.

“This is a period of great change and opportunity in higher education. Leadership matters, especially when it comes to one of the most important and consequential institutions in our state – the University of Nebraska-Lincoln,” University of Nebraska President Ted Carter said. “The consistent theme in feedback from our stakeholders is that we need to find someone who won’t be afraid to dream big about UNL’s future – someone with the energy and courage to rally a diverse community around a vision for meeting the urgent and complex needs of our state, our workforce and the world.”

Specific leadership qualities being sought in the next chancellor include:

A proven record of leadership, including the ability to work collaboratively with the NU System president, Board of Regents, other NU chancellors and a strong campus leadership team.

A track record of recruiting and retaining exceptional faculty, staff and students, and an intellectual curiosity and commitment to collaboration across disciplines.

An ability, within the foundations of shared governance, to be a change agent in today’s evolving higher education landscape when it comes to budget management, enrollment management and articulating a vision that encourages entrepreneurism, innovation and collaboration.

A commitment to inclusive excellence, recognizing that UNL’s land-grant mission engages all Nebraskans.

A passion for student access and success that is crucial to helping all students achieve their potential and become lifelong learners.

An ability to be a visionary for economic development in Nebraska and for UNL’s role in growing the state’s workforce while maintaining prominent academic and research standing.

An appreciation for agriculture as the state’s No. 1 industry and for the work of Nebraska Extension in bringing UNL’s expertise to Nebraskans in all 93 counties.

An understanding of the unique role of Husker Athletics as a “front door” to the university and a willingness to be a leading voice in the new era of college athletics.

Reporting to the NU System president, the chancellor is the chief executive officer for UNL, responsible for all aspects of campus administration including academic affairs, research and economic development, student affairs, business and finance, agriculture and natural resources, and athletics. The chancellor is UNL’s leading spokesperson and advocate in fundraising, building partnerships with the public and private sectors, and enhancing community engagement.

Current Chancellor Ronnie Green is retiring June 30 after seven years in the role.

Complete, up-to-date information on the UNL chancellor search is available at www.nebraska.edu/unl-chancellor-search.