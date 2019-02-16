Post-Winter Storm Street Conditions

Plowing operations have been complete, with this recent winter storm.

There have been twenty-three City crews patrolling overnight to treat developing slick areas by applying granular salt pre-wet with brine to arterial streets when needed.

Arterial streets remain partially snow-covered with clear wheel tracks. Total snowfall did not reach the four-inch threshold for residential plowing. Be alert for slick areas and black ice throughout the morning. Slow down and allow extra travel time as well as stopping distance.

