Postseason For Local Legion Baseball Teams Starts Thursday

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 15)–Seven Lincoln teams will be vying to keep their state tournament hopes alive, as they compete in the Area 5 Legion Baseball Tournament starting Thursday afternoon at Den Hartog Field.
Union Bank of Pius X will square off with JC Brager of Southeast at 1pm Thursday, followed by Carpetland of East vs Pinnacle Bank of Southwest at 4pm and Sampson Construction of Lincoln High takes on Judds Brothers Construction of Northeast will play at 7pm.
Anderson Ford of North Star is the top seed and gets a first-round bye, awaiting the winner between Union Bank and JC Brager in a game at 4pm Saturday.
Click the links below to see the brackets for the Area 5 Seniors and Juniors Baseball Tournaments.
Area 5 Seniors Bracket
Area 5 Juniors Bracket