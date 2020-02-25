UPDATE: Power Outage In North Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb.25)– Power is back on after Lincoln Electric System reported an outage affecting 1,125 customers near 56th and Cornhusker Hwy. It happened around 7:47 a.m.
ORIGINAL: A power outage in a section of north Lincoln Tuesday morning has affected at least 1,100 customers.
Lincoln Electric System officials told KFOR News crews were dispatched to a power outage in the area of North 45th – North 70th Street, between Burlington – Gladstone. If you are still without power in that area, please report the outage by calling 888-365-2412 or report online at http://LES.com/report-outage.
