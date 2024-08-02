Power Restored to Entire City of Lincoln Wellfield

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 1)–Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) today announced that power has been restored to Lincoln’s entire wellfield in Ashland. Lincoln’s 44 wells lost all power Wednesday, July 31 following severe storms that caused extensive damage to the Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) electrical distribution system.

OPPD crews worked with LTU team members overnight and Thursday, August 1 to resume all power and pumping operations.

LTU Director Liz Elliott said Lincoln’s water operations have returned to normal. She said the effort put forth by City and OPPD team members to resume power at the City’s Ashland facility has been fast and efficient.

“These team members worked around the clock to provide safe and healthy water to Lincoln. Full power returned to our wellfields more than 24 hours ahead of its estimated return,” Director Elliott said.

Assistant Director of Utilities Donna Garden said LTU has terminated its request for voluntary outdoor water use conservation.

“Residential and business irrigation can return to its typical schedule,” Garden said. “Thank you to our community who took action to assist us with conserving water. Your efforts made a difference in helping us manage our water system and we appreciated your support during this time.”