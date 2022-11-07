Powerball Reaches $1.9 Billion After Saturday Drawing

electronic storefront lottery sign (Getty Images)

(KFOR NEWS November 7, 2022) The largest Powerball jackpot in history has nearly reached $2 billion.

The jackpot increased to $1.9 billion after nobody won the top prize in Saturday’s drawing. The ‘lump sum’ cash prize option would be roughly $929 million.

Powerball has now gone 40 drawings without a winner. The last jackpot win came on August 3rd.

The next drawing will be on Monday night.

READ MORE: Last Total Lunar Eclipse for Three Years Arrives Tuesday