Prep’s Mathews, Millard West’s Woodward Claim State Diving Titles

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 25)–Two Omaha area divers earned first place honors Thursday at the NSAA State Diving Championships inside the Devaney Center Swimming Pool.
Omaha Creighton Prep’s Paul Mathews became the first Junior Jay to win the boys title in 20 years, edging Papillion-LaVista/Papillion-LaVista South’s Landon Orth and Lincoln Pius X’s David Hatt. The girls championship goes to Lainey Woodward of Millard West, who won handily over Sally McClellen of Omaha Brownell-Talbot/Omaha Concordia and freshman Eve Nelson of Lincoln Southeast.
Preliminary races start Friday morning for the State Swimming meet.
Here are the results from Thursday’s diving competition.
Boys State Diving Results: 1. Paul Mathews, Creighton Prep, 461.50; 2. Landon Orth, Papio/Papio South, 456.85; 3. David Hatt, Lincoln Pius X, 453.00; 4. Zach Shaddy, Bellevue West, 444.35; 5. Jack Haeffner, Lincoln Northeast, 404.30; 6. Rowan Dumond, Elkhorn, 396.80; 7. Seth Blaser, Lincoln Southwest, 384.90; 8. Patrick Rathbun, Millard South, 371.90.
Girls State Diving Results: 1. Lainey Woodward, Millard West, 478.20; 2. Sally McClellen, Brownell Talbot/Omaha Concordia, 418.05; 3. Eve Nelson, Lincoln Southeast, 391.95; 4. Macy Santoni, Omaha Burke, 376.95; 5. Nettie Knapton, Omaha Marian, 375.55; 6. Caroline Phelan, Lincoln Pius X, 366.40; 7. Novalee Schmit, Lincoln High, 357.10; 8. Emily Sutter, Elkhorn, 352.90.