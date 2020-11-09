Prerecorded Veterans Day Ceremony Planned
(KFOR NEWS November 9, 2020) Even though Sunday’s Veterans Parade was cancelled due to the spread of COVID-19 in the community, veterans will be honored on Wednesday November 11th with a prerecorded Veterans Day Ceremony that will air on LNKTV. The program replaces the public observance normally held at the Auld Pavilion in Antelope Park.
The program will include remarks by Mayor Gaylor Baird. Presentation of the Colors will be conducted by a Joint Color Guard from the ROTC units of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, commanded by Midshipman Bonow of the Naval ROTC Battalion. Amanda Palmer and Lynn Hartzell will be the featured musicians. Chaplain (COL) James Hoke, US Army (Ret.) will deliver the invocation and benediction.
The ceremony will air at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 7 p.m. on November 11 on LNKTV, the City’s government access channel at lincoln.ne.gov. It can be viewed on ALLO channel 2; Spectrum channel 1300; and Kinetic channel 1005. The ceremony will also be available on demand at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: LNKTV) and YouTube.com/LNKTVcity. It will also be shared on the Veterans Memorial Gardens Facebook page.
The 22nd annual Veterans Walk of Recognition is also planned for Veterans Day. The walk will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Memorial Stadium and conclude at the Veterans Memorial Garden, 3200 Memorial Drive in Antelope Park. Flags will also be placed in the Garden to commemorate Veterans Day. Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council members and others will greet visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
